I am saddened to see the demise of the Republican Party we once knew at the hands of Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell. The principals of limited government, separation of powers, fiscal responsibility and strict construction of the Constitution have long been the values espoused by the Republican Party
Where is the Tea Party whose members just a few short years ago were leading demonstrations in Washington D.C. and were filibustering on the floor of the Senate demanding a balanced budget?
Last year, the deficit grew by a trillion dollars thanks to a tax cut that did not benefit the average American to any great extent.
McConnell has indicated his support for Trump’s national emergency plan, which is nothing more than an end-run around Congress because Trump did not get his way with funding that Congress allocated for his border wall.
The "power of the purse" is given to our elected representatives in Congress. Where are the strict constructionists who just a few short years ago argued so passionately that the Constitution was to be interpreted as written? What is the value of Congress when our elected representatives are willing to allow the president to usurp their role as spelled out in the Constitution regardless of party?
Would they be so compliant regarding the abandonment of their constitutional responsibilities if Trump were a Democrat? I think not.
Rex Hutchison
Davenport