I think Steve Robinson letter headlined "The American promise" (Sept. 14) misses the point of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian tale, "The Handmaid's Tale." I read the original work in the late 1980’s when I was very involved in the church and thought her story line was a little out there. Not so much anymore.
Yes, women are heading corporations, governing states, running for president, etc., and I say hallelujah! But we have religious groups that have gained control of states through politics and want to bring some of the old-fashioned, bible-thumping rules back.
Women must be subservient to their husbands in all things, with no say in their reproductive rights. Some even promote "maintenance spanking of their wives" for whatever lame reason they can glean from the "good book."
Vice President Mike Pence believes in conversion therapy for gays and homosexuals and as far as I am concerned that is one more sick idea straight from "The Handmaid's Tale."
How many Christian groups have you seen here in the United States that require their followers to dress a certain way? I remember my husband's three aunts who were nuns years ago and how much their habits reminded me of the cloaks and bonnets the handmaids wear in fiction.
Atwood's book is fiction, yes. But I have some family members who scare the heck out of me with how they believe they have the answer to what will make America great again, and these people have a strong and wealthy political group who would love to see "The Handmaid’s Tale" here in America.
Vicky Danielson
Bettendorf