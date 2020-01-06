Letter: The heart of the matter

As political activity increases, let’s understand: Pro-Life really does mean pro-life — in all its forms.

I am anti-abortion/pro-life and I am concerned by the a la carte approach by politicians and others. Anti-abortion must be accompanied by a pro-life stance that prioritizes all life. One can’t be anti-abortion without being an advocate for the poor, hungry, immigrant, elderly, and those who need help to stay alive. If those pro-life priorities are not part of "anti-abortion," the result is a hypocritical stance to sway voters.

Too often the attitude is anti-life, saying we can’t help more people because our country lacks money or space — neither of which is true. Each life from conception to death is sacred and holy. Let’s convince politicians and those around us of that idea. Selecting the anti-abortion phrase from a menu must be replaced by pro-life efforts that really matter. Raising the anti-abortion flag without a foundation of pro-life is dishonest.

