Letter: The heart of the matter

As political activity increases, let’s understand: Pro-Life really does mean pro-life — in all its forms.
I am anti-abortion/pro-life and I am concerned by the a la carte approach by politicians and others. Anti-abortion must be accompanied by a pro-life stance that prioritizes all life. One can’t be anti-abortion without being an advocate for the poor, hungry, immigrant, elderly, and those who need help to stay alive. If those pro-life priorities are not part of "anti-abortion," the result is a hypocritical stance to sway voters.
Too often the attitude is anti-life, saying we can’t help more people because our country lacks money or space — neither of which is true. Each life from conception to death is sacred and holy. Let’s convince politicians and those around us of that idea. Selecting the anti-abortion phrase from a menu must be replaced by pro-life efforts that really matter. Raising the anti-abortion flag without a foundation of pro-life is dishonest.
Please vote for candidates who understand the full range of what they mean. Ask the hard questions that can’t be answered by a simple comment that says, "I am anti-abortion and those other people who are running are not." Of course, we must ask the pro-abortion folks the same questions. How can you be "pro-abortion," when you then turn around and say you support the poor, the hungry, the immigrant, the elderly and others in the world who need help to stay alive?
Let’s get to the heart of the matter.
Richard Hanzelka
Bettendorf