Letter: The hypocrisy of Democrats

I was surprised to read Vincent Thomas’s defense of the racist president, Lyndon B. Johnson, until I remembered Bill Clinton, Joe Biden and Barack Obama fondly eulogized the ex-Ku Klux Klan member, Senator Robert Byrd, during his memorial service in 2010.

President Clinton, who was accused of raping Juanita Broaddrick, exposing himself to Paula Jones, sexually assaulting Kathleen Willey, engaging in a sexual relationship with a 21-year-old intern, and now facing accusations that he traveled to Jeffrey Epstein’s "Pedophile Island” on the Lolita Express, described Robert Byrd as a "good ole boy" from the South who was dedicated to serving the people who elected him.

President Obama said, "The distinguished gentleman from West Virginia could be found at his desk to the very end and doing the people’s business."

In his autobiography, "Child of the Appalachian Coalfields", Byrd discussed his decade-long involvement with the KKK and revealed that he was more than just a member. He was appointed a "Kleagle" to recruit at least 150 new members to start a "Klavern" for which he was given the title, "Exalted Cyclops". Byrd also discussed his filibuster of the 1964 Civil Rights Act along with other Democratic Party senators from the South. He was just doing the people’s business.