Letter: The hypocrisy of pro-life people

The Christian Taliban, that is what I call them, the Christo-fascists, the "Christians" who want to enact their own version of sharia law. They call themselves "pro-life" yet they don't seem like they drop napalm on Vietnamese babies. They don't seem to have a problem with bombing Iraqi babies, they don't seem to have a problem with cutting welfare or day care for mothers force to carry a pregnancy. These "pro-life" people think it's OK to own AR-15s, what kind of "pro-life" is that? Of course they don't like "government intrusion" in the economy, yet they want the government to be in the uterus. Yes, when it comes to bombing babies in Iraq and Vietnam and Iraq, they're all for killing babies, but not in utero. It doesn't stop with taking away women's reproductive rights; next, they're coming for gays and transgender people. They are pro-gun, pro-war, and anti-woman, to put it simply: They want to go back to the Dark Ages.

Jason Cant

Silvis

