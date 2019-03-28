How can politicians claim to be anti-abortion and then fail to support programs to assist the poor, the hungry, the elderly, the sick, the immigrant and the homeless?
I am thoroughly committed to the idea that we cannot take the lives of un-born, helpless infants at any stage of pregnancy. Life is sacred. Life is holy. And here’s the thing — that same life is sacred and holy from conception to the end of life.
Mouthing the idea that abortion is wrong is not enough. We must all take responsibility for each of those lives. We are a rich country capable of caring for all lives. Let’s ask anyone running to govern at any level how committed he/she is to treating each life as a sacred and holy life. Even if candidates and others support every assistance program for every person who requires it, they beg the issue, because by their position supporting abortion, they have determined that only some lives are sacred and holy and worthy of support.
Those who have been aborted have no value in the eyes of the people who favor abortion. Pandering for votes on the premise that candidates are anti-abortion and allowing people to suffer, as they grow older, is dishonest. By the same token, candidates who are against abortion must never forget to continue to champion programs offering support and relief to people of all ages.
Richard Hanzelka
Bettendorf