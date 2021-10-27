Letter: The integrity we expect

Bettendorf Community School District residents have the opportunity to vote for school board Nov. 2. As residents, we are lucky to have the opportunity to elect Richard Lynch as an incumbent member to the board.

If you have had the privilege of listening to Richard speak, you'll know that he is articulate in his long-term vision, which supports fiscal responsibility, success for all students during their education at Bettendorf and beyond, and proactively and positively addressing educational issues.

As a parent of three children in the district, I am most impressed by Richard's integrity and open communication. He is deliberate in his research, taking the time to thoroughly consider all angles of each issue. Richard is a gifted listener. He arrives at each conclusion with well-thought-out and carefully considered information. He understands the role of a board member, which is critically important.

Richard brings with him both a background in higher education and a current venture attaining licensure to teach in Iowa. He is invested in the current education of our students and knows what it will take to have them best prepared for their future.