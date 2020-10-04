Letter: The issue

Abortion is the number one issue in this election and any election as long as abortion is legal. It is more important than the economy, climate change, immigration, police reform, and whatever other pet issue one may embrace. When an honest person admits the truth — that abortion is the destruction of an innocent human life — how can any other issue be more significant?

Clearly, for any problem to be addressed, the basic protection of innocent human life must be at the foundation. It only takes a little analysis to see that respect for all human life is at the basis of our freedoms. When our country enshrines and makes systemic the evil of abortion, how can true justice obtain in any area of activity?

When human life is viewed as disposable, ultimately no one is safe. Honest, thoughtful, unselfish Americans know this is true and they know they cannot in good conscience vote for any candidate who wishes to continue the systemic perpetration of injustice known as legalized abortion.

This is an appeal to American voters to prioritize properly and vote accordingly.

Marc Possin

Geneseo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0