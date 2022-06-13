Letter: The Jan. 6 committee lacks credibility

From the start, the Jan 6 select committee was a sham.

The committee has met in secret from its inception. They can edit out what they do not want made public. Usually, committee investigations are public and aired on C-SPAN.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., initially named five members to the select committee, but Pelosi blocked his choice of Banks and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. In response, McCarthy withdrew his other appointments. Pelosi’s move is unprecedented.

Pelosi then appointed Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., to give the committee the patina of bipartisanship. Both voted to impeach Trump.

Schiff played a major role in Democrats’ two impeachment drives against Trump.

Thompson had objected to certifying the 2004 reelection victory of President George W. Bush.

A bipartisan investigation of the Capitol riot would dig into the security breakdown. Nothing was mentioned in the show trial.

House police staffing was reduced, “Due to COVID-19 and other issues, the normal staffing for a joint session was less than half of what [Lt. Michael] Byrd usually has assigned to the House Chamber.”

Byrd is the Capitol Police officer who shot and killed an unarmed rioter, Navy veteran Ashli Babbitt.

However, Trump authorized 10,000 National Guard troops to be deployed to the Capitol grounds before his Jan. 6 rally. The troops were rejected by the DC mayor, Pelosi, and Schumer.

If it looks and smells like a soviet era show trial…

Jim Turner

Fenton

