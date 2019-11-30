Letter: The Jim Jones of politics

A friend sent this quote to me: "America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves."

This quote has never been more relevant. By refusing to demand an ethical president who honors the Constitution and obeys our laws, our country is being destroyed and may never recover. We cannot blindly follow the cult led by the Jim Jones of politics. Our future and that of our children are hanging in the balance. The Republicans have made it clear that they will not remove him from office, so this man must be voted out of the presidency to insure our democracy. Failure to do so will ultimately be the end of the country we love.