Letter: The Kahl Home has been transparent about coronavirus

There was recently a article published about staff and a resident testing positive for the COVID-19 virus. In the article there was a quote from a family member stating they never received any notification. I just wanted to let people know I have a relative who is a resident of the Kahl Home. I did receive two phone calls from staff notifying me of the situation of April 7. Then I received the written notification mailed on April 10, 2020. My opinion is the Kahl Home has been very forthcoming and timely in their notifications. Our family has great respect for the care and concern given to our relative. Thank you to all the staff at the Kahl Home for your diligence and care.