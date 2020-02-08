Letter: The law of gravity

By their own admission, the weight of evidence presented to the Senate by House Democrats was insufficient to tilt the scales of justice. They tried to defy the law of gravity and failed.
You have free articles remaining.
D.R. Murphy
Davenport
By their own admission, the weight of evidence presented to the Senate by House Democrats was insufficient to tilt the scales of justice. They tried to defy the law of gravity and failed.
D.R. Murphy
Davenport
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.