A writer to the Quad-City Times last week claimed President Trump had to "squander" his first two-and-a-half years in office dealing with the Russia probe, which kept him from solving the problems facing the nation.
Trump seems to be perfectly capable of squandering time by himself. His published schedule sets out at least four hours daily of so-called "executive time," which White House staffers admit is mostly his watching several cable news channels at once. Then there is the daily unproductive tweeting.
In the meantime, dozens — maybe hundreds — of executive-branch positions have gone unfilled. The ones that he's tried to fill have been poorly vetted, if at all. Witness Rep. John Ratcliffe's recent withdrawal from consideration to be Director of National Intelligence because of "inconsistencies" in his resume.
There have been many occasions when nominees have been chosen by Trump only to be found to have easily-spotted disqualifications. The turnover in the Trump administration is unprecedented, partly because even cabinet-level personnel went unscrutinized.
Being 6'5" and 73 years old hardly merits calling Trump "the grown-up in the room," but those are his only claims to maturity. Putting his nose to the presidential grindstone isn't one of them.
After criticizing President Obama for playing golf too often and pledging during the campaign that he'd give it up entirely, he has hardly missed a weekend on the links.
A year or so ago, Time magazine had on its cover a cartoon of Trump sitting in a recliner and captioned it 'Lazy Boy.' Bingo.
Alice J. Nielsen
Davenport