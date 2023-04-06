Socialism considers the individual person simply as an element, a molecule within the social organism, so that the good of the individual is completely subordinated to the functioning of socio-economic mechanism as defined by John Paul II.

It will cause us to lose our free choice our free thinking and actions. Defunding the police, inept far left attorneys, FBI, Department of Justice, Department of Education and other government agencies are part of the goal of socialism.

Biden, Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, far left extreme Democratic Party, "The View," all aspire to diminish what is our America. We have let the colleges infiltrate the minds of our students years ago to where they believe the "you owe me" thought process!

Illegal immigrants walking into our country, using our tax money, crime out of control, inflation, gas prices, interest rates, IRS, shrink the our Armed Forces, woke generals, hate crimes for religious beliefs, Critical Race Theory teachers trying to change the truth of history and Biden spending money like there is no tomorrow.

OK, enough complaining, let's do something about this situation! Get out, no matter what, and vote. Do not write your congressman, call them constantly, impeach Bernie Sanders as the influence on Biden, go to school board meetings; men, forget the sports and get involved to save your children and this great USA! I try not to get mad, swear, but that in itself is a challenge.

What happened to pure, crystal clear, common sense? Let's find it and start using it! Wake up!

Tim Flemming

Davenport