Letter: The lessons of history

Studying World War II, we have always wondered why the Germans let Hitler happen.

Today, the Germans wonder why we didn't learn the lesson.

Red flags abounded. Incessant lying. Fake news. Ban on immigration, especially on Muslims. Weakening NATO. Moving away from allies and toward tyrants. Inhumanely separating families at the border. Babies in cages. Ignoring all norms of our democracy.

Republicans didn't stand up to Donald Trump in the beginning, so one red flag ran into another.

Currently the lame duck president spends his time golfing. Completely ignoring the raging pandemic. Golfing. Pardoning family members. Golfing. Gutting leadership at the Pentagon to replace with loyalists. Golfing. Agitating for a coup.

History books will be filled with our Hitler-like red flag era.

Mary Tomsche

Long Grove

