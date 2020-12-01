Letter: The lion of truth

There is a saying, "The truth is like a lion. You don't have to defend it. Let it loose and it will defend itself"! Have we all the truth about COVID-19? Were the election votes honestly counted? Can we trust Biden-Harris to tell the truth? Do you trust Pelosi and Schumer to be for all Americans? Will the Democrats put America first? Can you trust the media — The View, Quad-City Times, Fox, CNN, Morning Joe, ABC, CBS, editors, NBC, AOC, Tucker Carlson, Rachel Maddox, Republicans and Democrats — to tell the truth not clouded with their own ravenous opinions?

Can you tell the difference between the truth and a lie? Which political party is the one of truth? Will the generation of the young that expects everything free seek and react to the truth of the real world? Will the academic world teach the truth about the good and the bad of our history void of their personal beliefs? Will Bill Gates, Twitter, Facebook and Google defend the sacred truth for the good of all? Will truth be defended by a doctrine of justice rather than violence?

Deceit, liars, racists, the media, are all enemies of the truth, will they prevail? Before we react to any action, do we know the truth? Easier said than done, so "release the lion of truth and it will defend itself!"

Tim Flemming

Davenport

