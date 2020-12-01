 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The lion of truth
topical

Letter: The lion of truth

{{featured_button_text}}

There is a saying, "The truth is like a lion. You don't have to defend it. Let it loose and it will defend itself"! Have we all the truth about COVID-19? Were the election votes honestly counted? Can we trust Biden-Harris to tell the truth? Do you trust Pelosi and Schumer to be for all Americans? Will the Democrats put America first? Can you trust the media — The View, Quad-City Times, Fox, CNN, Morning Joe, ABC, CBS, editors, NBC, AOC, Tucker Carlson, Rachel Maddox, Republicans and Democrats — to tell the truth not clouded with their own ravenous opinions?

Can you tell the difference between the truth and a lie? Which political party is the one of truth? Will the generation of the young that expects everything free seek and react to the truth of the real world? Will the academic world teach the truth about the good and the bad of our history void of their personal beliefs? Will Bill Gates, Twitter, Facebook and Google defend the sacred truth for the good of all? Will truth be defended by a doctrine of justice rather than violence?

Deceit, liars, racists, the media, are all enemies of the truth, will they prevail? Before we react to any action, do we know the truth? Easier said than done, so "release the lion of truth and it will defend itself!"

Tim Flemming

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Elites

If the elites were actually afraid of this virus they would be the ones locking themselves in their homes and demanding nobody come near them,…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Enlist

Friday, Nov. 20, was akin to an Illinois D-Day invasion. Our 12,671,821 citizen soldiers all would do well to make the mental paradigm shift t…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Give it up

I'm an ordinary citizen. So ordinary, the other ordinary citizens say how ordinary I am. I vote, but I am a member of the silent majority living each day secure in the fact that I live in the United States of America. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News