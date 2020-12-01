Letter: The little things

I am writing this letter out of concern, and to seek some changes in the Quad Cities in order to encourage us to plant more trees. Doing so would be for the betterment of the environment and safety of the people.

Trees are the second main source of oxygen on earth. Tress cover 30% of the world and contribute to every single person’s health and well-being. That’s why we, the people of the Quad Cities, should be planting and raising awareness. Even planting two to three trees a year could help increase the air quality and the soil on the ground, which not only helps wildlife but also gives plants and trees a chance to grow without having to worry about the soil quality.

Oxygen is the reason we're all here today. Without oxygen we would all be dead. That’s why it is not only important, but mandatory. Having trees planted and grown makes everything look better. It gives it a natural and calming look. Even the color of green leaves in the summer have been proven to provide stress relief. Take a moment to appreciate the little things in life.

Ingrid Schluter

Rock Island

