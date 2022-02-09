Letter: The meaning of anarchy

In the movie The Matrix, Morpeus said, "You have to remember, Neo, most people aren't ready to be unplugged from the Matrix, and ... they will fight to protect it."

There are times when we can carefully take a lesson from our enemy. Myriad politicians over the last few thousand years have turned double talk into an art form. By that I mean answering a direct point of question by talking around the topic while boldly announcing some ethical point that is similar to the question but doesn't directly answer the question.

By doing this one can avoid telling a lie while avoiding the question. Sound familiar?

For example, if the topic of violent anarchy causes someone to accuse you of supporting violence, you can explain the zero aggression principle (or non-aggression principle). You can further explain that some people who call themselves anarchist are actually communist and socialists and they do tend toward violence and destruction since they don't respect property ownership.

However, peaceful anarchists embrace the zero aggression principle, so we reject all initiation of aggression and respect the property of peaceful people. When you take that path, deception may be employed and some say there is no difference between a deception and a lie, but that is a matter for the individual to decide for their situation.

I feel like I have to repeat myself in order to explain the true meaning of the term "anarchist". (An=Greek, meaning "no" and archon=Greek for "ruler). Or, "no masters/no slaves=freedom.

Tom Keith

Moline

