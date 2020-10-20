Letter: The mess we're in

The White House recently threw Gov. Kim Reynolds under the bus regarding Iowa's response to COVID-19. She was criticized for her policies contributing to needless deaths, and skyrocketing positivity rates, some of the highest in the nation. So much for putting faith in Iowans making the right decisions. Who is really calling the shots in Iowa?

Sen. Chuck Grassley, what a hypocrite regarding the decision to appoint a Supreme Court justice. He adamantly opposed President Obama appointing a justice at the end of Obama's second term, but says circumstances are different now. They are not, hypocrite.

I researched Iowa Sen. Mark Lofgren's voting record, and contributors to his election campaigns. It is obvious he does not vote independently, falling in line with the status quo. He voted against the working class in all aspects, including education in general, teachers specifically, and unions. He favors the wealthy, as is evident from those in Muscatine who donated to him. This is public information, look it up. Simply because he's a local boy doesn't make him the best choice.

The current state and federal governments allow the rich to get richer at the expense of the blue-collar working class. Again the wealthy, and their cronies want to protect their bottom lines.