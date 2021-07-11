 Skip to main content
Letter: The message
I read both Scott Reeder’s piece in the July 7 newspaper, and Jerome Nathan’s letter in the July 4 issue, and I thought both made some good points.

Perhaps instead of calling Republicans and conservatives Nazis and fascists, perhaps the liberal/Democratic side could better spend their time asking why they can’t make significant inroads into the rural and conservative segments of society.

I imagine part of the issue are utterances such as these:

"The police are agents of state violence", by a local alderman.

"Hell, yes, we’re going to take your guns away", by Beto O’Rourke, during his 2020 presidential campaign.

"We’re going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business", by Hillary Clinton, during the 2016 Presidential campaign.

So the message being put out there by a big chunk of the current liberal/Democratic machine is "We’re going to take your jobs, we’re going to curtail law enforcement, and we’re going to take away the means to defend yourself if there’s a criminal act being perpetrated against you."

Whether that was what was meant or not, that was the message that people heard.

"But what about Jan. 6?" After a year of watching liberal/leftist groups burn up police stations and riot in cities with little response from those governments, I expect the thought may have been, "they’re getting away with it. Why can’t we?"

Now I wouldn’t think to call liberals/leftists any names. I prefer to think of many of them as what the Russians would have called "tovarishchi," or comrades.

John Crist

Rock Island

