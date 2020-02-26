Letter: 'The Miracle' not just a sports triumph

The Miracle

It's been 40 years but it will always be my greatest sports memory, as Al Michael s asked “do you believe in miracles” he answered himself “yes!”

The Olympic committee were purists. No professionals were allowed to compete. Jim Thorpe was stripped of his medals when the IOC learned he had played professional baseball. The idea was originally a great idea. It made big names out of unknowns: Babe Didrikson, Buster Crabbe, John Weissmuller, and our greatest olympian, Jesse Owens.

After WWII, communist nations: East Germany, China and the USSR rose to powerhouses in the Olympics because communism had no professionals, per se, no matter their talent.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

From 1968 on the Russian team dominated world hockey. When the Olympics came every fourth year they would go unbeaten.

Herb Brooks was the hockey coach of U. Minnesota. He was named coach for the US 1980 hockey team. He built an Olympic team around his Gophers adding recruits from Boston U and U. Wisconsin. He built that team into champions with his philosophies: “Always be Uncommon at what you choose to do.” and “The name on the front of the jersey is more important than the name on the back” He developed them into a team that was in the best physical condition of any team at the games.