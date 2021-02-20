Letter: The month of love

It is February, the month of love. We know that there are different kinds of love – for a treasured possession, for a friend or family member, for a lover. It is good to properly express those feelings of love when appropriate. We learn expressions of love from our parents, teachers and peers. Yet, where did they learn; from whom did they learn?

Most of us grew up depending on others to be our dependable source of love. If we didn't end up feeling filled up and worthy, we might have turned to devious behavior to fill the emptiness. We turned to this thing and that thing; this person and that person; all in an effort to fill the empty place within and define our worth.

However, if we want our love to be patient and kind, never jealous or envious, never boastful or proud, never haughty or selfish or rude, not demanding its own way, not irritable or touchy, not holding grudges and hardly even noticing when others do it wrong, never glad about injustice, but rejoicing whenever truth wins out, then we need a special source of love.

Since we were created by God, it is only reasonable that we seek him as our source. We begin by admitting our need for him, accepting his forgiveness for our sinful condition and then receiving his Holy Spirit into our lives so that we can live for him. It is good that Jesus invites us to live within his love.