On corruption, let us count the ways.
President Trump just was found guilty in court of cheating. He must pay a large amount ($2 million) because he behaved as he usually does, using his foundation as his personal piggy bank. Many laws had been violated, which is normal for him.
If we start back at the beginning of his "career" we find much criminal activity in his dealings. Even as a child his father skirted tax laws to fund little Donald and his siblings with large amounts of illegal money.
Mr. Trump, now grown, did business often by bankrupting enterprises. At least four times as an inept business person he destroyed companies and then stiffed and ruined many small contractors while he walked away.
Also, he recently had to pay $25 million for cheating a lot of students at his so-called university, a scam operation to teach his real estate technique.
Now we get to his campaign and the use of Russian help to win. It is like me seeing someone breaking into your house and not reporting to the police because I am given some of the loot.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition, I work to keep the police from investigating the robbery and how it worked and who benefited.
The Ukraine fiasco is just one of many ways in which this man tried to conduct our country’s business in an illegal, and in this case, unconstitutional way.
Trump has earned the title, "the most corrupt president of all time."
Don Moeller
Davenport