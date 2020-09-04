Letter: The need for justice

Cement is used to unite firmly. In order for a society to function properly and successfully, it must have justice firmly cementing-uniting us.
The abolition of justice by the outlaw mobs, BLM and antifa is an atrocity. The savagely brutal acts of destroying people and property, public and private, and the reduction of police units so as to continue their renegade practices with impunity is repulsive.
Democratic legislators and administrators encourage this chaos. They want to see their cities and states decimated because they think it is worth winning in November. They are sacrificing the economy and safety of the whole country in a grab for power.
Healthy countries that have converted to socialism (Argentina, Cuba, Venezuela, etc.), now have economic and social devastation taking root, unable to regain their original stature. This is the socialist agenda the Democrats want to impinge upon us. They want absolute control of everything we do.
Seeing the China virus control mandates, we see what is to come. Liberals consider chaos a small price to pay for that control. If they succeed, the cement that has held our society together will dissolve into true anarchy. To whom do we make our 911 call when that happens?
The choice is ours in this election. We can choose President Trump and conservative legislators who will continue to fight for religious freedom, constitutional rights, prosperity and the rule of law, or Democrats who will plunge us into darkness, the likes of which we have never experienced.
Jerry Willis
Moline
