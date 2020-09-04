Letter: The need for justice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cement is used to unite firmly. In order for a society to function properly and successfully, it must have justice firmly cementing-uniting us.

The abolition of justice by the outlaw mobs, BLM and antifa is an atrocity. The savagely brutal acts of destroying people and property, public and private, and the reduction of police units so as to continue their renegade practices with impunity is repulsive.

Democratic legislators and administrators encourage this chaos. They want to see their cities and states decimated because they think it is worth winning in November. They are sacrificing the economy and safety of the whole country in a grab for power.

Healthy countries that have converted to socialism (Argentina, Cuba, Venezuela, etc.), now have economic and social devastation taking root, unable to regain their original stature. This is the socialist agenda the Democrats want to impinge upon us. They want absolute control of everything we do.

Seeing the China virus control mandates, we see what is to come. Liberals consider chaos a small price to pay for that control. If they succeed, the cement that has held our society together will dissolve into true anarchy. To whom do we make our 911 call when that happens?