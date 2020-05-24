Letter: The new normal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Viral pandemics are caused when a virus from an animal host is transmitted to a human host. Viral pandemics are now common due to global overpopulation, combined with widespread poverty and starvation, and exacerbated by pollution and climate change.

Humans have embraced greed and capitalism to spur global economic growth, typically at the expense of Earth’s environment and animal life. Pandemics are a direct result of humanity’s negligent, selfish and abusive behaviors toward life and nature.

Let’s be honest. Our American lifestyle is overly self-indulgent. Most of the U.S. economy is derived from consumer spending, dedicated mainly to leisure activities, like sports, concerts, cruises, casinos, shopping, dining, travel and tourism. Americans are addicted to fossil fuels, processed foods, sugar, drugs, entertainment and consumerism. People congregate in churches, schools, stadiums, prisons, malls, bars, restaurants, conventions and mass transit.

We have created the perfect lifestyle and economy to be devastated by a pandemic. This must change. As we recover from this COVID-19 pandemic, we must create a new normal before the next pandemic.

To minimize future pandemics, humanity must develop the empathy to address the global issues of overpopulation, poverty, pollution and climate change.