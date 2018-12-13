I simply cannot leave Pat Schilling's (Nov. 21) critique of my letter, entitled "Colleges turn out liberal robots," go unanswered.
Dear Ms. Schilling, your response does not change the voting statistics, which simply state the majority of college-educated suburban women did not vote for the Republican candidates. I question the sincerity of your remarks when for the first part of your letter you state how independent you are, and the second part, you quote the Democrat talking points almost to the letter. Perhaps your college experience did change you after all.
Leo McLain
Eldridge