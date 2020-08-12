Letter: The obvious choice

For minorities, conservatives, and independents, the choice for president in 2020 is obvious.

On the Democrat ticket, you have a racist, Joe Biden, who has a record of working with Democrat segregationists, promoting tougher prison sentences for minorities and telling them that they aren’t truly black if they vote for President Donald Trump. As Biden’s senility, dementia, or Alzheimer’s worsens, he shares bizarre stories of young minority children sitting on his lap and rubbing his leg hairs, doing battle with a fictitious gang member known as Corn Pop, escaping war zones under fire, challenging Democrat voters to fist fights and push up contests and calling one female supporter a lying, dog-faced, pony soldier.

During the first three years of his presidency, Trump’s pro-growth policies resulted in one of the strongest economies in the country’s history — an economy that saw the lowest unemployment rates ever for Black people, Hispanics and women since World War II. Trump signed into law prison reform legislation, commuted the sentence of the black grandma, Alice Johnson, and assisted with the release of the black rapper, A$AP Rocky, who was incarcerated in Sweden.