Letter: The only source

February is the month of love. However, do we really know what love is?

Poets and philosophers grapple with trying to explain it. So who am I to try to solve the mystery? I am one who simply believes that to love someone, we must truly care about that person. In the bible, 1 Corinthians 13 portrays this concern:

Caring about a person means that we never become jealous, envious, boastful or proud; that we are patient and kind; never haughty, selfish or rude. We do not demand our way. We are not irritable or touchy. We do not hold grudges and will hardly notice when others do.

In caring about people, we are never glad about injustice, but rejoice in truth. To care about someone means we are always loyal. We always believe in, expect the best of, and stand our ground in defending those we care about.

Our special gifts from God will come to an end, but genuine concern goes on forever. We know so little, even with our special gifts. However, just as adults no longer think as children, we will no longer have an unclear knowledge of God. We will see everything clearly, just as clearly as God sees into our hearts right now. We need these three things: faith, hope, and a deep concern for mankind. Most importantly, we need to truly care about other people.