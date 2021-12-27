Letter: The opioid crisis

Ruben Navarrette’s column in Dec. 17 edition was right on target regarding the opioid crisis that is not simply a problem in the United States. The first paragraph brought a frightening image to mind, that of a wheelchair-bound woman being pushed toward the down elevator in a local hospital. This woman looked much older than she probably was— a haggard, listless, face filled with lines of care. Perhaps the soft six-pack cooler filled with prescription medicine bottles that sat on her lap was the cause. I wondered how long it had been since any review of her medicines had been done.

The pharmaceutical industry has run amok pushing our medical providers and dispensaries to the brink. That industry is like a giant hydra with tentacles everywhere to snag the unwary who think first: pills will fix what is wrong, and too many doctors willing to support that fallacy instead of helping patients to seek healthy changes in lifestyle before loading them up with drugs. The excellent point was made by Mr. Navarette that our pharmacists have the knowledge to head off trouble when doctors have not carefully prescribed medicines.