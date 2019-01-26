I realize snow has to be removed from city streets. However, the 10-ton trucks loaded with salt throw the street snow into driveways. In my case, the trucks throw the snow halfway up my driveway.
Whatever the snowfall, the trucks add feet of snow and salt to the already covered drive.
How about slowing down the speed of the trucks and push the snow to the curb instead of throwing it onto private property?
Drivers will say we need the speed to remove the heavy snow. What I need is back surgery to slowly remove the unneeded city street snow.
Please slow down. Thank you.
Jim Fitzpatrick,
Moline