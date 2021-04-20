Letter: The party of working people

Republicans are trying to portray themselves as the political party for working people. Nice try, but they aren’t fooling anybody. Not one Republican in the House or Senate voted for President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which he signed on March 11.

Is it big? You bet it is, $1.9 trillion. With millions of people out of work, schools trying to reopen safely, and long lines at food banks, this is not time to be small, or timid. American’s challenges will not go away when, at one time, 1,000 people a day were dying from COVID-19.

The plan includes billions to administer and distribute vaccines, diagnose infections, purchase testing supplies and PPE, funds for hospitals, public health agencies and biomedical research.

Equally important, the American Rescue Plan aggressively targets the economic crisis resulting from the coronavirus. Eligible couples and individuals will get help, as well as those who remain unemployed. Small business loans, emergency rental assistance, and grants for restaurants are included. An expansion of the child tax credit will help 10 million children living in poverty.

This is an ambitious piece of legislation. It will fund a comprehensive response to COVID-19, deliver relief to working families, and help struggling communities. It was supported by 75% of the American public.