Letter: The people should decide

I read Terry Sullivan's letter, "The ruling class," and it brings up a question that I've had for a long time. Why aren't the citizens of Davenport able to decide whether or not large-scale projects are carried out in the city?

There are quite a few total wastes of my tax dollars that have been done over the years that I, and I'm betting the majority of Davenports citizens, would have opposed. Some examples are the bicycle bridge at Credit Island, the new park south of River Drive at Brady Street, the median planters on River Drive, the skybridge to nowhere, and now changing of 3rd and 4th streets to two-ways.

Who do these things benefit but a few and not the whole? What irks me the most is that the west end of Davenport and especially Credit Island are so neglected. The tax dollars spent on just the bicycle bridge alone could have restored Credit Island back to its former glory and maintain it as well. The citizens of Davenport need more than a voice. We need to have a say in the decisions made.

Michael Sersig

Davenport

