Letter: The Peter principle

Dr. Laurence Peters wrote a book, "The Peter Principle", basically stating a person will rise to the level of their incompetence. President Trump is an example of this principle.

Now that we are in the midst of the worst pandemic in a century, he refuses to lead our country and help those who are on the front lines of facing this dreaded disease: COVID-19. He has stated that he has everything under control. Now, we have over 40,000 dead and hundreds of thousands sick.

He has the power the dispatch enough personal protective equipment to those brave medical personnel to combat this pandemic. Does he? No. He's reached his level of incompetence, and it's time to make a change before it's really too late.

We need a leader, not another incompetent bureaucrat who thinks the world revolves around him.

Larry Price

Bettendorf

