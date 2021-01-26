Letter: The police state

Andre Hill was shot by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio. He was a person of color looking after his home. A neighbor had called to report a perceived crime in the neighborhood and when the police arrived, they executed Andre.

Cops are trained in the art of overkill. Too many officers have no respect for citizens; all they care about is making it home after their shift. If a victim of a crime acts dramatic, they may be taken away, or worse, by responding trigger-happy officers. To break up the police state, we must do away with current attitudes.