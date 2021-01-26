 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The police state
topical

Letter: The police state

{{featured_button_text}}

Andre Hill was shot by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio. He was a person of color looking after his home. A neighbor had called to report a perceived crime in the neighborhood and when the police arrived, they executed Andre.

I say those that snitch for no good reason are bullies.

Cops are trained in the art of overkill. Too many officers have no respect for citizens; all they care about is making it home after their shift. If a victim of a crime acts dramatic, they may be taken away, or worse, by responding  trigger-happy officers. To break up the police state, we must do away with current attitudes.

Mike Maschmann

Long Grove

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Be ready

On Jan. 2, information about the risk of natural disasters from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was featured in this newspaper. A busy…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Unfair

No matter your age, it’s always fun to go the YMCA. They have Silver Sneakers programs for the seniors and daycare and after-school programs f…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Make waves

This newspaper published an article on Jan. 8 regarding so-called "hot button issues" likely to come out of this new Iowa legislative session.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News