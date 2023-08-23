I am an Independent voter that has, through the years, voted for the Democratic candidate in most cases.

But I voted for Reagan twice, George W. Bush twice, and Mitt Romney.

I think fiscal responsibility tempered with a kindness toward folks that work hard but just can't quite make it is a necessity.

Now, to my point(s): I think Hilary Clinton should have been prosecuted. I think a convicted felon in possession of a gun (we see it every day in this paper) should be in jail. And - if his father has used his influence to help him succeed in nefarious business dealings, this father should not be running for re-election.

But I also believe that a former president with a total of 91 counts against him in four different places in our country should not be the Republican nominee.

And - to say that he shouldn't be prosecuted because other people have or are getting away with something is like saying let's not go after embezzlers, bank robbers, drunk drivers, etc. because someone got away with those crimes.

Finally, this two-tiered justice system that seems to be the current 24-hour news catch phrase is this, in my opinion from 60 years plus of observation: the poor go to jail, and the rich do not.

Matt Mooney

Bettendorf