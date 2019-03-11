We Quad-City drivers are currently in the middle of our 5th season of the year — the pothole parade.
All over the area you can find them, and have, usually the hard way. City crews are out there doing what they can, but the task at this stage is rather overwhelming. Jersey Ridge Road is like driving across a giant washboard. We weave and dodge about, trying to avoid them, but they usually win. And driving at night is especially challenging. Potholes are skilled at hiding in the darkness.
Often, you cannot see them at all. It's like driving in a war-zone. Unfortunately the rite of spring is still a long way away, considering the winter we're having so far. Sadly, this means having an expensive alignment check every spring. This is especially true if you have newer tires. I repeat, it's like driving in a war-zone.
Yes, it's pothole parade season. Drive carefully, dodge potholes and prepare for that annual alignment check (and, probably, a correction). It's a Quad-City rite of passage.
Rick Sundin Jr.
Davenport