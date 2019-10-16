Children laughing on a playground. Music swelling from the park. A baby snuggled in bed. Families enjoying a hot meal. A new college graduate.
What do these things have in common? They all represent opportunities made possible by philanthropists in our community.
Sure, cities are successful when the economy is good, when infrastructure is sound, when schools are excellent. But communities thrive when people connect, when they see beyond themselves, and when generous people invest in others by giving to the nonprofit organizations that serve as the bedrock of our community.
Philanthropy means love of humankind. When people give their time, talent and treasure — not for a monetary return, but because they love humankind — they give knowing their community will give back to them in security, joy, comfort, and the things that make a community … a community.
This year, the Association of Fundraising Professionals will honor James and Carol Horstmann, Linda Bowers, Frank Clark, Kim Findlay, John Deere Foundation and Steve Goebel at the annual National Philanthropy Day luncheon on Nov. 13. These philanthropists no doubt love humankind, and we are grateful for their gifts and their leadership in engaging others in their impactful work.
As you practice gratitude this season, please consider joining these lovers of humankind and give your time, talent and treasure to an organization that brings you great joy.
You have free articles remaining.
On behalf of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, thank you for believing in philanthropy and for understanding the power of giving with a grateful heart.
Angie Kendall
President
Association of Fundraising Professionals Quad-Cities