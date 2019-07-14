Well folks they finally did it. The far-left Democrat members of Congress and their willing accomplices, the Obama-appointed judiciary, have succeeded in eliminating the presidential administrative powers. Every presidential order is overturned by some unelected Obama judge. It really doesn't matter what the order is the presidency no longer exists. Even the chief justice of the Supreme Court who carried the label of “conservative” in order to be appointed has shown his true loyalty to the Justice Ginsburg gang. I knew we supporters of the three branches were in trouble when Justice Roberts criticized the president when President Trump opposed the rulings of these prekindergarten Obama-appointed judges. Can we ever forget when Mr. Roberts said: It doesn’t matter what federal judge is asked to review federal law, they would always make the same decision in any federal case. What a stupid remark. Folks, no need for a 2020 election for president, Democrats and unelected judges are enough to “Keep America Great.”
Leo McLain
Eldridge