Trump is forever saying the press is crooked, that it makes things up about him, that they report things he doesn't like — the smart people in this country get that he only calls it “fake news” because he doesn't like it, it doesn’t show him in the best of lights, etc., etc. That is exactly what every prospective dictator, despot, fascist and/or oppressor has to do first before they can gain control over a country’s citizens: Convince the people that the press aren’t being truthful, that they’re telling lies, that only He has the truth for them!! Or, as Tricky Dick Nixon himself put it: “Never forget, the press is the enemy! The press is the enemy. The press is the enemy!” But what finally stopped he and his shady cohorts from carrying out the rest of their shenanigans was the press .
Anyone remember Watergate? Tricky Dick resigning in disgrace?
We all need to keep him and other crooks in mind, every time Trump says “fake news,” “dishonest press,” etc, etc, etc, ad nauseum. There’s a reason he’s trying to deflect everyone’s attention, and it won’t be a good reason, trust you me!
Our press is the “canary in the coal mine” of our country’s politicians — when they are attacked, there’s something bad afoot. They are there exactly for the purpose of letting some megalomaniacal pathologically lying politician such as Trump know that he can't do whatever he wants — that the American public are watching, with the press as our binoculars!
Sherri Lawton
Rock Island