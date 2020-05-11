Letter: The price we're paying
Letter: The price we're paying

Republican majorities in Congress and state legislatures have gutted or frozen the funding of public health entities like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health and state and local health departments. This was under the guise of insinuating these groups were deep state conspirators, big government waste or liberal over-regulation. We are now paying the price: lost lives and economic destruction.

Dan Broghammer

Davenport

