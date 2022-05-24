Letter: The problem with America

People are the undisputed cause of “climate” change. The scientific community is expected to fix the problem by replacing fossil fuels, cow farts, plastic straws, low tire pressure and shopping bags with magic. In fact, humans own pollution, crime, overflowing jails, landfills mis-education, pandemics, cancer, propaganda, crowded highways, fatherless children and open borders.

Engineers, respond to problems by first defining them. Once defined, analysis reveals the cause then the solution. This has resulted in the comforts universally enjoyed. While scientists have met the challenge, they’re just nerds. They can’t violate laws of physics to appease a population bent on reaching infinite numbers. That’s the problem.

The solution is to halt brainwashing that rewards crime, irresponsible parenting, godlessness, ignorance, lack of work ethic, and apathy. We lust for the non-existent free stuff meant to purchase our reluctant acceptance with our own money, and numb our minds to the power hungry.

Reverse brainwashing. Use your voice, your vote to encourage an attitude of responsible parenting, ethical work practice, attention to the fundamental precepts of civilized co-existence. Exchange the race to win by overwhelming numbers to win by excellence. Stop pirating the producers from abroad. Leave them to exercise reason in their countries. Base immigration policy on the capacity of our nation to maintain a quality of life for its citizens commensurate with that expected by those who contribute. Then enforce it!

Do that or nothing and prove that we are as stupid as the socialists think we are.

Bill Wohlford

Bettendorf

