Letter: The problem with conservative labels

Are you a conservative Christian person? How can that become a bad thing? Did you dare to speak out about the failures that current progressive policies are causing? That will surely get you labeled. The left will use their full range of logical fallacies to attack you. If you are white, you must be a racist white nationalist though you do not belong to any active organization. If you are not white, you are betraying your race. If you go to church, you are a Christian extremist even though your religion is entirely private. If you are a Republican, you are a right-wing radical just for exercising your First Amendment rights. If you are pro-life, you want people to die. When in truth, someone dies during every abortion. The left will try to cancel and censor you. They are very vocal and have enjoyed more success than they deserve thanks to the national media. Recent polls show that nearly 80% of voters feel the country is on the wrong path. We are in for a full four-year dose of progressive policies. Hopefully, those who survive will not have to worry about them again for a long time.