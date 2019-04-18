The most fervent base of President Trump’s support comes from a large handful of white males haunted with a personal worry about a lack of individual worth and situational feelings of being denied by others their due respect.
This prompts some of them to scapegoat their personal unease onto any ready targets that are seen to be lowly or different. Trump as all-powerful-bully-boy-leader-apparent trots out samples of groups of people that are suitable for castigation by those that need to find fault beyond their own foreboding.
Of such followers, Erick Fromm’s 1941 description of some of the individual supporters of Hitler in "Escape from Freedom" aptly applies:
To wit, the individual feels isolated, dehumanized and alienated. This situation frequently results in blind devotion to a leader, abject submission to an all-powerful state and barbarous policies of aggression and mass disregard.
Sam Osborne
West Branch