Letter: The radical right party

Americans need to understand the Republican Party is really the radical right party. The radical Republican right tried to overturn a free and fair election with senators, representatives, and yes the president, encouraging a lawless mob of thugs, insurrectionists and criminals to storm the United States Capitol.

Across the country, the radical right is active in voter suppression and redistricting, eliminating healthcare for Americans with preexisting conditions, separating immigrant children from their parents, giving tax breaks to the wealthy, reducing funding for public schools, denying climate change, blocking Covid relief to millions of Americans, protecting companies from litigation when they force workers to work in unsafe environments, and have botched the vaccine distribution, etc.

Yes, the radical right wants to destroy our democracy in favor of a plutocracy. The radical right senators are making the political calculation whether or not to convict Donald Trump. This decision will be based on what is politically best for them and their party instead of what is best for the country. Sad!

It is time Americans recognize what is happening and label Republicans as radical. Fortunately, the Democrats have control of the House, Senate and White House. They're working, organizing, planning (and not tweeting) in preparation for moving ahead.