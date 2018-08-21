Two comments on two stories quoting Davenport Superintendent Art Tate.
First, he stood for something, but he said, “to me it ends a career of service in the military and education with a terrible blight on my record.” A blight? Did Dr. King think going to the Birmingham jail was a “blight” on his record? How can taking a stand for fairness ever be a “blight?” Dr. Tate should be proud of his record in violation the state code.
Second: “Subbing work out to private contractors would save operating funds…the district already outsources transportation…there’s no end to the things that someone could come and offer us to do for less money…freed of paying salaries and benefits that come with district employees doing the same work.”
Outsourcing is good for balancing the books or making a profit. But it is bad for our community — bad because our neighbors would not have the IPERS and others would benefit from serving our children. And they won’t have a union to fight for them. There are many others reasons why outsourcing can be bad, but like closing schools south of Locust Street, this one reason is enough. It shows Tate is interested in budgets not the community he is hired to serve. Saving money on the backs of people in our community is the real “blight" on his record that we will be left with when he is retired.
Elaine Kresse
Davenport