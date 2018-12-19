Your editorial on Sunday celebrating that things changed this week in Washington forgot to mention a couple of the other things that changed: First, Jerome Corsi sued the Mueller team for illegally leaking grand jury information and for illegal search of his phone records. He also filed a criminal complaint against the Mueller team for encouraging him to lie and implicate President Trump in a crime.
Second, prior to the sentencing of Michael Flynn for perjury, a federal judge ordered the release of Mueller team documents to determine whether the FBI and the Mueller team entrapped Flynn in this perjury charge by suggesting that no lawyer was needed for the informal interview with Andrew McCabe, who was later fired from the FBI for lying and illegally leaking information.
As for Michael Cohen, you failed to mention that he lied when he previously denied these same allegations he is now admitting to, and that he was also sentenced for lying to members of Congress and committing tax and bank fraud for personal gain.
But one thing didn’t change: While presenting Michael Cohen as the voice of truth, your paper, the "Times-Democrat," once again used any anti-Trump information it could find to condemn Chuck Grassley and shame Joni Ernst for not jumping on the "Impeach 45" bandwagon and condemning him for these allegations that may not even be crimes. We’ve heard that song before.
Oh. And still no "Russian collusion" charge?
Bill Otten
Davenport