After two-and a-half years and millions of taxpayer dollars being flushed down the toilet, the Democratic Party's attempt to unseat President Trump has failed miserably. Even the daily help from the liberal/socialist biased mainstream media couldn't save their treasonous actions to overthrow our government. (Looking right at you QC Times Pravda.)
Even worse is that with the plan blowing up in their faces, the liberal/regressive/socialist politicians and their lackey newspaper editors are still trying to cover up Fake News.
What about the "obstruction of justice" the Times prints. Hey Mr. Editor, you don't have to be a rocket scientist to grasp that if there was no collusion on Trump's part, there was no breach of justice to obstruct.
However, should a biased newspaper editor wish to print an honest story of collusion and obstruction, he might want to write about the treason that Mueller did expose. The whole collusion lie began during the Obama presidency, involving many from that administration (Hillary, Lynch, Comey, Clapper, Brennan, Steele, Page, McCabe, Ohr, Rice), all of whom are tied to the cover-up.
I don't know about you, Mr. Editor, but I find it extremely hard to believe that Mr. Obama was unaware of, or that he did not authorize, these criminal actions. Do you, Mr. Editor, honestly think someone from within the Obama administration would dare risk the legacy of the first black president without his approval?
Bruce Hansen
Davenport