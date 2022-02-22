Letter: The real danger

The Department of Homeland Security has declared that people who "engage in misleading narratives" are terrorists. They bemoan the declining level of trust the public has for government. If you support ideas that differ from those of government selected experts, you are dangerous, even if you cite experts who are equally qualified.

Challenging the government narrative is not wrong. It is not dangerous. It is 1st Amendment-protected free speech.

The country was founded on distrust of government. The framers of the Constitution took special pains to separate and limit power with clear checks and balances. They saw government as a necessary evil. Unelected bureaucrats who campaign for uncontested authority, with support from the media, are the real danger to our freedoms.

The growth of social media provides platforms for the free expression of ideas. Opposition efforts to curb that have failed so far, but they won’t give up. Today we have government officials, including elected representatives, who are determined to silence opposition. They have used labels, threats and censorship with limited success. Some of the most zealous advocate criminalization and prosecution as the next step. I genuinely hope I don’t live to see that.

Larry Stone

Rock Island

