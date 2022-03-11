 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The real enemy

Letters to the editor

I read Dana Milbank’s commentary, March 3, with awe. "Who is the real enemy?"

President Obama promised to radically change America. People shouted, "Yes, yes. Change is good."

Obama was a man of his word!

But change from what? Change to what?

1. We have lost our work ethic, our patriotism and our moral values.

2. We teach our students what to think, not how to think.

3. We are a country without borders – and therefore not even a country.

4. We have allowed our cities, especially in Black communities, to be burned and looted.

5. Murder rates in these areas have soared.

6. Defund the police? Bail criminals out of jail? BLM? Give me a break. It is the Black communities that have been devastated the worst.

7. Has BLM’s money been used to improve Black lives?

8. We fund Russian aggression because we have destroyed our own energy independence.

9. In the futile attempt to "be safe" we have sacrificed our freedoms.

10. Republicans are ridiculously accused of causing the division within our country because we stand against such devastation of our values,

Weeping, I proudly try to sing our National Anthem. We are no longer "the land of the free and home of the brave."

Stand up all you pretend patriots. Think for yourselves. Who is the real enemy? You will find that they are within U.S.

Ruth Johnson

Davenport

