Letter: The real information

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would like to thank the Kahl Home where my mother resides.

From the management's early decision to lock down the facility on March 13, its decisions have been good and helped to stop the spread of COVID-19 there. As the power-of-attorney (POA) and family member of someone who lives there, it is my responsibility to inform the family.

Their Friday emails have been thorough and easy to forward. The management staff called each POA to inform them of the lockdown. The governor was still contemplating the idea and finally announced it on March 17. They called all to confirm email addresses. On April 10, we received an update about residents: numbers of people showing symptoms, count of positive and negative, and not returned, results. Detailed updates come every Friday.

With the help of the staff, I am able to talk to my mother. The Life Enrichment Department, the sisters and Father Bill still give special attention, such as reading to my mom, whose eyesight is poor.

Being a care provider, in any capacity, is a hard job and it takes the right type of person and personality to be able to do it. I realize I'm biased, but the staff that work there are my heroes.